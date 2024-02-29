Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 12th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum

29 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent an appeal to the participants of the 12th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate you on the opening of the 12th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum. This event, which has already become a good tradition, makes a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that such forums have already proved to be effective. The head of state said that within the framework of the forum, meetings are held among representatives of the government, business and expert circles and a constructive and open dialogue is conducted, which helps to establish contacts, coordinate efforts for further joint activities. Ilham Aliyev stressed that the forum is a popular platform for establishing direct mutually beneficial relations between the regions of Azerbaijan and subjects of the Russian Federation.

According to him, this partnership, which is based on the principles of mutual respect and trust, is multifaceted and covers practically all spheres.

The head of state noted the trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is developing dynamically, trade is growing and work is underway in new areas.

"The forum will host discussions on future interactions in the transport and logistics, industrial, agricultural and environmental fields, which clearly demonstrates the desire of the two countries to further deepen their relations at the interregional level," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President recalled that today's forum is being held on the second anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"This significant document was signed two years ago, in February 2022. It is based on the historical traditions of friendship and good-neighborliness, deep cultural and humanitarian ties between our peoples, and raises our interstate relations to a qualitatively new and allied level," Ilham Aliyev said.

He expressed confidence that this forum will be held in a constructive atmosphere and become a landmark event for the development of common approaches and contribute to the achievement of all the planned goals for the benefit of Russia and Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani leader wished all participants of the forum successful and fruitful work.