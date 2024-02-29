Russia becomes Turkey’s largest exporter

29 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s imports from Russia totaled $4.32 billion in January 2024. Moscow was Ankara’s largest exporter in the reporting period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said.

Russia was followed by China ($2.89 bln), Germany ($1.91 bln), the US ($1.4 bln), and Italy (1.18 bln). Imports from top five countries amounted to 44.7% of the total volume of Turkey’s imports. Russia’s share stood at 16.5%.

Among top importers of Turkish goods were Germany ($1.76 bln), the U.S. ($1.22 bln), Iraq ($1.97 bln), the UK ($1.22 bln), and Italy ($0.99 bln).