Russian security chief received by Nicaraguan president

29 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Niikolay Patrushev held a meeting with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Managua, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

The officials discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies and economy ministries.

"In Managua, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev was received by President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo. The sides discussed ways of strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Nicaragua. Special attention was focused on cooperation between the countries’ law enforcement structures and economy ministries," the statement reads.

While in Managua, Patrushev held consultations on security issues with representatives of Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia.

Before Nicaragua, Patrushev visited Cuba, where he held bilateral security consultations. He was received in Havana by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.