Armenia files charges against captured Azerbaijani serviceman

29 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has charged an Azerbaijani serviceman, who was detained at the border the day before, with attempting to organize sabotage and other violations of Armenian legislation.

According to the agency, a criminal case was launched against Azerbaijani serviceman Ruslan Panakhov on charges of attempted sabotage, attempted murder on grounds of national, religious hatred, illegal carrying and transportation of firearms and ammunition, smuggling of firearms and ammunition.

Yesterday morning, Panakhov got lost on the territory of the Lachin district on the border with Armenia due to bad weather conditions.