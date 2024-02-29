Azerbaijan and Kabardino-Balkaria strengthening cooperation

29 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Kabardino-Balkarian Republic and Azerbaijan plan to cooperate in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural sectors.

Chairman of Kabardino-Balkaria’s Government Aliy Musukov discussed cooperation issues with Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu on the sidelines of the 12th Russia-Azerbaijan interregional forum.