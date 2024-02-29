Azerbaijan and Kabardino-Balkaria strengthening cooperation

Russia’s Kabardino-Balkarian Republic and Azerbaijan plan to cooperate in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural sectors.
Chairman of Kabardino-Balkaria’s Government Aliy Musukov discussed cooperation issues with Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu on the sidelines of the 12th Russia-Azerbaijan interregional forum.
“Musukov spoke to Polad Bulbuloglu during the forum and discussed the issues of developing mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthening trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic,” the statement reads.