Turkey receives U.S. letters approving F-16 jets deal

29 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense said that Ankara received a letter of approval and a proposal from the United States for the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets, Turkey's defence ministry spokesperson said.

"Our ministry has received the draft letters of offer and acceptance sent by the U.S. for the sale of 40 new Block-70 F-16s and 79 modernisation kits and ammunition and equipment for them. The necessary examination and evaluation have been started," TRT reported citing the ministry spokesperson.

The source also said that Türkiye was pursuing a deal to obtain Eurofighter jets from a European consortium.