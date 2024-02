29 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan announced Armenia's readiness to deepen relations with the European Union and to become an EU candidate.

The politician said that Yerevan intended to move in this direction. According to him, this will provide Armenia with maximum security.

"Today, democracy, being a democratic country is the greatest security system. We believe that our security is to be a democratic country, to work closely with a democratic system",

Alen Simonyan said.