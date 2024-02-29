Bloggers to promote winter resorts in Georgia

29 Feb. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bloggers from Canada, France, Sweden and Austria will make a film about winter resorts in Georgia, the press service of the National Tourism Administration of this country reported.

They have already visited resorts in Grudauri, Bakhmaro and Svaneti. Bloggers shared their impressions on their channels. In addition to this, they were able to go skiing.

"We are glad that we were invited by the National Tourism Administration of Georgia. We have been in Georgia for two weeks now, traveling to different regions, getting a very good experience and getting to know Georgia",

blogger Sebastian Darlet said.

It is noted that the work on Georgian resorts will be demonstrated at the annual festival of France "Highfive". The purpose of the bloggers' visit is to popularize Georgia in Europe and the USA and to attract tourists.