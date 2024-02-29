Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns statement of European Parliament

29 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Parliament is waging smear campaigns and jeopardizing the future of the EU's common policy. This statement was made by the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade.

Earlier, the European Parliament adopted an agreement that contained paragraphs expressing its position against Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, this report, which reflects a superficial approach to foreign and security policy, also shows how MEPs are in the grip of populist politics and how far they are from developing the right strategic approach to our region",

Aykhan Hajizadeh said.

The press secretary noted that such a policy of the EU would not allow to get rid of the arbitrariness in the management structures of the EU, and the organization itself maintained a utopian position.