29 Feb. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku reported on the results of the meetings between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, which were held on Wednesday and Thursday in Berlin. The corresponding message was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It says that the Foreign Ministers, together with delegations, discussed the positions held by the parties on the provisions of the draft document "Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations".

Participants noted that additional work was required on some key issues.

"As part of the visit, the Foreign Ministers met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to the German side for organizing negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia",

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

Let us remind you that, as previously reported, the ministerial negotiations took place over two days. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also took part in them.

At a bilateral meeting with Bayramov, she stated that achieving lasting peace between Yerevan and Baku was quite possible. Baerbock drew attention to the fact that Berlin was ready to support the parties on the path to peace.

Earlier, the mediating role of Germany was highly appreciated by the President of Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev contrasted Berlin's neutral position with the clearly biased rhetoric and actions of Paris.