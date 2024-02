29 Feb. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Head of the Baku Metro, Hidayat Mamedov, said that by the end of 2026, Azerbaijan will purchase 65 new metro cars from Russia.

He noted that the Russian and Azerbaijani sides had already agreed on a deal. At the same time, the Deputy Head added that everything depended on the capabilities of the Russian plant.

Mamedov said that this year 35 new cars would be purchased. In the next two years 20 and 10 cars would be bought, respectively.