29 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On February 29, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Türkiye on a working visit.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports that the minister in Antalya will take part in the Diplomatic Forum, where he will speak during the panel "Institutionalization in the Turkic World: Organization of Turkic States in the 21st Century".

Within the framework of the forum, Jeyhun Bayramov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings.