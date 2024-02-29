Holidays in Iran fallen in price by half for Russians

29 Feb. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The cost of tours to Iran from Russia has halved this year, ATOR shared.

Tours have become more affordable due to the fact that air travel has become cheaper, and also because Iranian companies have reduced prices. At the same time, Iran in 2024, as in 2023, is not a very popular holiday destination, the Association noted.

"Iran still remains a country of low demand among tourists. The growth of tourist flow is hampered by the lack of an active marketing campaign on the part of Iran on the Russian tourism market, as well as far from budget prices for organized holidays",

ATOR said.

Most often, Russians do not go to Iran for the beaches and choose sightseeing tours. Last year, the average cost of a tour for two was just over 200 thousand without a flight. Now a trip including air tickets for two will cost the same.