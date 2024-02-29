Remains of second minor recovered from mass grave in Khojaly

29 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Khojaly, the remains of victims of the Armenian occupation continue to be removed from a recently discovered mass grave, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reports.

On Thursday, the remains of a second minor were recovered from the grave. The investigation continues. It has been established that at least five people were buried in the grave found, two of whom were minors. These persons, presumably victims of the Khojaly tragedy, were subjected to inhumane treatment and physical violence.

The inspection of the scene continues to fully identify the human remains buried there.

The investigation is being conducted by the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.