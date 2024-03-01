Armenian Ambassador-at-Large leaves his post

1 Mar. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan left his post in Armenia. He himself wrote about this on his pages on social networks on February 29.

“I would like to inform you that I have submitted an application to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for dismissal from the post of Armenian Ambassador-at-Large”,

Edmon Marukyan said.

He recalled that he took on this work at a difficult time for the republic and the region, explaining that he could no longer remain in office due to disagreements with the head of government.

“However, recently, differences in our views on a number of fundamental foreign policy issues make it impossible for me to continue to participate in the foreign policy front”,

the Armenian diplomat said.

In addition to this, Edmon Marukyan assured that he would continue to serve Armenia and would use international connections, as well as his knowledge and experience to protect the interests of the republic.