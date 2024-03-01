Lavrov arrives in Türkiye

1 Mar. 9:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Türkiye to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which starts this Friday.

As part of the trip, Sergey Lavrov will also talk to Turkish Minister Hakan Fidan. The parties are expected to discuss the latest events in the South Caucasus and Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the situation in Syria and Libya, RIA Novosti reports.

In addition to this, the Russian Foreign Minister will hold a number of meetings with colleagues from other countries. In particular, he will talk with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.