Armenian Foreign Minister to come to Türkiye for three days

1 Mar. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, March 1, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Türkiye. The corresponding information was published by the press secretary of the Armenian ministry the day before.

According to Ani Badalyan, the minister’s visit will last several days.

"On March 1-3, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will make a working visit to Antalya to participate in a diplomatic forum",

the miinstry's representative said.

She clarified that the Foreign minister would participate in discussions and hold a number of meetings.