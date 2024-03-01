Omsk and Baku to be connected by direct flight

1 Mar. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

From April 2, regular flights between Omsk and the capital of Azerbaijan will open. This flight will be the first in the last 10 years.

"IrAero airline has opened the sale of tickets for the Omsk - Baku flight. The first flight to the capital of Azerbaijan will take place on April 2. The flight program is announced until October 22",

the company's press service said.

The opening of a new route will allow both tourists and representatives of the business community to travel conveniently and quickly from Omsk to Baku. Thanks to regular flights, travelers will be able to plan easily their trips, the company's press service noted.

The flight from Omsk to Baku will take about 3 hours. IrAero airline offers comfortable, modern aircraft equipped with everything necessary for a pleasant trip.