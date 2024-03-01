Uzbekistan hit by earthquake

1 Mar. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in the Kuva district of the Fergana region of Uzbekistan. Its magnitude was 3.5.

The earthquake that occurred in the Kuva region was relatively small in magnitude. However, its epicenter was quite close to populated areas, which caused concern among the local population.

The consequences of the earthquake in the Kuva region were minimal. There are no reports of casualties or damage. This lack of victims can be explained by several factors: