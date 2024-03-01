"Southern Gas Corridor" sums up results at anniversary meeting in Baku

1 Mar. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tenth anniversary meeting of ministers within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC) is taking place on March 1 in the Azerbaijani capital.

The venue for the meeting is the Gulistan Palace in Baku. The second ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council is also held today.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the meeting of the Council on the SGC, he made a speech in which he noted the importance of both diversification of gas supply routes and diversification of sources.

"Today's geopolitical situation in Eurasia clearly demonstrates the importance of our work",

Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan had proved to be a reliable partner and expressed confidence that all the plans would be implemented.

The Azerbaijani leader also announced that Azerbaijan would begin gas production at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli pipeline in 2025.

Representatives from dozens of countries around the world, including European countries, gathered for the event in Baku.

Azerbaijani gas is of crucial importance for the future of Europe, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said at the meeting. According to him, the SGC today is a bridge of intensive cooperation, bringing countries, companies and international financial institutions together.

"Albania aims to continue to benefit from the SGC by investing in renewable energy projects and developing sustainable infrastructure",

Edi Rama said.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson is taking part in the meeting. The EU plans to sign two memorandums of cooperation in Baku. The first document will be in the field of renewable energy sources between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Elecnor company. The second one will be in the field of wind energy between the Azerbaijani Renewable Energy Agency and Wind Europe.