Remains of victims of Khojaly tragedy found in Karabakh

1 Mar. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the remains of five more people were found in a mass grave in the city of Khojaly.

The Prosecutor General's Office said human remains found in the mass grave belonged to at least ten people (two were minors) who had been subjected to abuse and violence.

It was noted that the discovered bone fragments were removed for examination and laboratory research. In addition to this, other important procedural actions were taken.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that an inspection of the scene of the incident was underway to fully identify the human remains buried on the territory. They concluded that they would provide the public with additional information about the results.

Earlier, the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technology of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan began an investigation into the discovery of a mass grave in the liberated city of Khojaly. The remains were found during excavation work carried out as part of major restoration and construction work.