Russia and Iran expand cooperation

1 Mar. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 17th session of the Iranian-Russian joint commission on economic cooperation took place in Tehran. During the event, the countries concluded 15 cooperation agreements.

The Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. He and the Head of the Iranian Ministry of Oil, Javad Owji, discussed achievements in the oil and gas industry and other various aspects of the partnership.

The Iranian side expressed confidence in the further expansion of bilateral cooperation. Tehran emphasized a high level of cooperation between Iran and Russia.

In addition to this, representatives of both countries emphasized that Iranian-Russian cooperation opened up opportunities for expanding trade ties between Tehran and Moscow.