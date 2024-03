1 Mar. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Minister of Health, Zurab Azarashvili, resigned from his post, the press service of the country’s government administration reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers stated that before making the decision, Azarashvili discussed this issue with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

It is noted that the new Minister of Health will be announced in the coming days.

It should be added that Azarashvili has held the post of Minister of Health since December 2021.