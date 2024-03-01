Earthquake hits Antalya during Diplomacy Forum

1 Mar. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Antalya was shaken by tremors. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.5. The seismic event occurred during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Tremors were felt in the Gazipaşa region. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 32.63 km. There are no reports of casualties or damage.

It should be noted that these days, Türkiye is hosting the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which included more than twenty heads of state and government. It is expected that the President of Türkiye will address the forum participants.