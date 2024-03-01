Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss cooperation in military industry

1 Mar. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a meeting was held between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the President of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency Haluk Görgün.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the field of military industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reports.

An exchange of views was also held on the further expansion of cooperation in a number of areas. Bayramov and Görgün also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The diplomatic forum in Antalya takes place from March 1 to 3. The Azerbaijani minister will speak on the panel "Institutionalization in the Turkic World: Organization of Turkic States in the 21st Century".