Lavrov and Fidan meet in Antalya

1 Mar. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and Türkiye are taking place in Antalya, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on her Telegram channel.

"Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey in Antalya",

Maria Zakharova said

About the Antalya Diplomacy Forum

The Diplomatic Forum has kicked off in Antalya today. It will run until March 3 inclusive.

The event was attended by Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan. In total, representatives of about 90 countries of the world took part in the forum. Heads of state and ministers, politicians and officials will arrive from Central Asia, Africa and Europe, as well as the Middle East.

The forum is being held in Antalya for the third time. Its initiators strive to contribute to the development of dialogue on the most pressing issues on the world agenda. Another goal is to maintain contacts between different countries. A number of bilateral meetings will take place on the sidelines of the forum. The signing of documents is also planned.