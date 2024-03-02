Georgian PM explains Health Minister resignation

2 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze cited “problems in management communication” in comments on the resignation of Zurab Azarashvili, the Minister of IDPs, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia.

Kobakhidze said there had been “dissatisfaction in the medical community” and cited the example of the controversy around authorities’ plans for the dismantling and replacement of the venue of the Republican Hospital in Tbilisi.

He highlighted it was “necessary” for the Ministry to “cooperate as closely as possible” with professionals and representatives of the sector.

"My appeal is not only to all ministers, to all public institutions, but also to self-government - everyone should have very close cooperation, communication with people, representatives of the field, this is the most appropriate way to solve problems”, Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian PM added the appointment of a new Minister should be decided on the basis of “wide consultations”, so there is no decision yet.

Kobakhidze also said he was “satisfied” with the work of other ministers, with no other changes expected.

Zurab Azarashvili worked in the position since 2021, he had previously served as the Deputy Defence Minister.