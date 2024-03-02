Azerbaijan exports half of gas produced this year

2 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan plans to boost gas exports in 2024 compared to 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to him, gas production in Azerbaijan is planned to exceed 48 billion cubic meters in 2024, with approximately half to be exported.

"Gas would be exported to Georgia, Turkey and Europe. We are planning gas exports with some increase this year," Shahbazov said.

Last year, the EU received almost 12bcm of gas supplies from Azerbaijan, with 9.5 billion cubic meters sent to Türkiye and 2.5 billion cubic meters - to Georgia.