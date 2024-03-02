Turkish and Armenian FMs ready to normalize relations

2 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed the determination to fully normalize relations between the two countries at a meeting in Antalya on March 1, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

"The meeting's participants discussed settling relations between Armenia and Turkey and reiterated their willingness to achieve a full settlement of relations," the ministry said.

The diplomats discussed practical steps towards this.

Mirzoyan and Fidan met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Special representatives for normalization of relations from the two countries also attended the meeting.