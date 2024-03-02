Azerbaijan and Albania cancel visa regime

2 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting was held between Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev and Albanian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Besart Kadia on March 1, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting was held as part of the working visit of the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama to Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres and an exchange of views took place on opportunities for further development of relations.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement between the Azerbaijani government and the Council of Ministers of Albania on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding general passports was signed.