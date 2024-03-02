Azerbaijan abolishes gasoline customs duties until end of 2024

2 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the “Excise rates on excisable goods imported into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

According to the change, until December 31, 2024, excise tax rates on gasoline with an octane rating of less than 95 were reduced from 200 manat to one manat per ton.

At the same time, the excise tax rate on gas oil, including diesel fuel, was reduced from 80 manat ($47) to one manat.

According to another decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the 15% customs duty on gasoline and gas oils, including diesel fuel, was abolished until December 31, 2024.

This decision has come into force on March 1, 2024.