Lavrov and Bayramov discuss Moscow-Baku-Yerevan agreements implementation

2 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on

According to the diplomats, the trilateral agreements between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan should be implemented, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The foreign ministers focused on the state of and prospects for further development of bilateral relations in conformity with the Declaration of Allied Interaction between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan of February 22, 2022," the statement reads.

The sides reaffirmed that the set of the 2020-2022 trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia needs to be implemented.

"They emphasized the commitment to continuing joint work within a variety of multilateral formats, including the 'Caspian Five' and the 3+3 consultative regional platform," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministrers also touched upon some other international issues of mutual interest.