Putin, Erdogan and Assad may meet in Moscow

2 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad may hold talks in the near future with the support of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The meeting may take place in the Russian capital of Moscow, Aydınlık reported, citing journalist Cetiner Cetin.

According to Cetin, the exact date of the meeting will be announced after the Russian president's visit to Turkey.

“Soon Putin will arrive in Turkey, following the visit a date will be set, the Erdogan-Assad meeting will be organized in Moscow,” Cetiner Cetin said.

No official statements have been made yet by the Turkish authorities.

Last year, Defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria have held talks in Moscow for the first time in 11 years.