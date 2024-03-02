Akkuyu NPP to be launched next year

2 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish authorities expect that in 2025, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction will begin generating electricity for commercial purposes.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant will generate electricity for sale next year. The relevant statement was made by Deputy Head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy Zafer Demircan at the ongoing diplomacy forum in Antalya.

“We hope that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will begin commercial electricity generation next year,”

- Zafer Demircan said.

In addition, the deputy minister said that the republican authorities are continuing negotiations with other countries on the construction of two more stations.

Demircan emphasized that Türkiye is now thinking about the possibility of creating small reactors with a modular design.