Armenia is deliberately worsening relations with Russia, Lavrov says

2 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Armenia is deliberately worsening relations with Russia. In this regard, the minister emphasized that Moscow demands an answer from Yerevan on the issue of membership in joint integration structures, including the CSTO.

The Russian authorities regret that Yerevan is deliberately pursuing a policy aimed at worsening relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“We are sorry that the Armenian leadership has made, apparently, a conscious decision to consistently pursue a policy of deteriorating relations with the Russian Federation, of blaming Russia for everything that happened with Nagorno-Karabakh. This is not ally-like, of course."

– Sergey Lavrov said.

Further, the head of the Russian foreign policy department emphasized that the statements of Armenian officials about Russia pushing Azerbaijan to start the war in September 2020 are not only untrue, but also a manifestation of ingratitude, since “it was the Russian Federation that stopped this war.”

Lavrov also emphasized that Yerevan’s accusations that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) allegedly left Armenia in trouble are also baseless.