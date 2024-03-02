Tiflomarkers to help blind voters in Chechnya during elections

2 Mar. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Special devices - tiflomarkers - will help visually impaired and blind residents of Chechnya to elect a president. This is an important step towards creating an inclusive society where every person has equal opportunities and rights.

During the presidential elections in March, Chechnya will use new technology that will make the voting process more accessible to visually impaired people. Special tiflotechnology will help visually impaired, and blind voters fulfill their civic duty.

“In the Chechen Republic, for the first time during voting in the Russian presidential elections, tiflomarkers will be used at polling stations for visually impaired and blind voters. During voting, a special stencil with information about the candidates in Braille will be placed on the ballot,”

– the press service of the regional election commission informed.