Rafah residents receive humanitarian aid from Israel

2 Mar. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Humanitarian aid from Israel has arrived in Rafah. This is the first delivery since the explosion of a truck carrying humanitarian aid, when dozens of Palestinians died in a stampede.

Humanitarian aid from Israel has been delivered to the Rafah area, where the population is suffering from long-term conflict and economic hardship. Humanitarian aid delivered to the Rafah area includes food, medicine, clothing, and other necessary items.

Last Friday, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces informed that residents of Gaza were robbing trucks with humanitarian aid. Thus, in the stampede on February 29, dozens of people died.

The Rafah area is one of the most affected areas during the latest escalation in Gaza. Residents of the city are deprived of access to drinking water, electricity and medical care.