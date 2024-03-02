Climber from Yakutsk barely escapes death in Elbrus

2 Mar. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A climber from Yakutsk suffered a leg injury and lost contact with his group that intended to conquer the peak. He sent an SOS signal, and local rescuers went to help. The climber is currently in contact with rescuers.

A climber from Yakutsk barely escaped death at an altitude of 5,500 meters on Elbrus in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic. Currently, a rescue team from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations came to his aid.

The victim went to conquer the peak as part of a group, but due to a leg injury, he fell behind and lost contact with other climbers. Then he sent the SOS signal, received local rescuers. They went to help the victim. Currently, the climber is in touch with the rescuers.