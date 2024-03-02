Drug dealers from Israel,Belarus detained in Georgia

2 Mar. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A large-scale operation to uncover criminal networks involved in the sale of prohibited substances was completed in Georgia. As a result, 10 people were detained. Among them are citizens of foreign countries.

In Georgia, a large-scale arrest of drug dealers took place.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reports the arrest of 10 people on charges of drug trafficking and drug acquisition. The age of the detainees ranges from 18 to 55 years. Among those detained are citizens of Georgia, Israel, and Belarus.

“The largest batch of up to 3 kilograms of raw opium was seized in Tbilisi in the Ponichala region. 97,400 dollars, 6,100 lari and 2.8 mln rubles were confiscated from two people detained in this area,”

– the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reported.