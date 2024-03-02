Azerbaijan makes efforts to strengthen peace with Armenia, Foreign Ministry informs

2 Mar. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is working to normalize relations with Armenia. In particular, 5 basic principles were proposed to build a long-term settlement. These principles include mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the parties.

According to the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, starting from January 2021, official Baku began to carry out active work aimed at normalizing bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In particular, the Azerbaijani side provided 5 basic principles to build a long-term settlement. These principles include respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and recognition of the mutual rights and interests of the parties.

The head of the department noted that Armenia accepted these principles, and the international community positively assesses them.

“We expect that the issue will be resolved in accordance with the law, the parties will recognize each other’s territorial integrity, and a peace treaty will be agreed upon and that the parties will accept it,”

– Jeyhun Bayramov said.