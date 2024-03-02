CTO regime introduced in Karabulak

2 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The CTO regime was introduced in Karabulak. Law enforcement officers called on city residents to remain calm and not interfere with the work of law enforcement agencies.

A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Ingush Karabulak. This measure is taken to ensure the safety of citizens.

The counter-terrorist operation is carried out within clearly defined boundaries limited to four streets of the city. The regional Operational Headquarters called on local residents to remain calm and not interfere with the work of law enforcement agencies.

“A decision was made to carry out a counter-terrorism operation on the territory of the city of Karabulak in the Republic of Ingushetia from 19:30 on March 2, 2024. The area of the operations is limited with Rabochaya street, Oskanova street, Naberezhnaya street, Dzhabagieva street,”

– Regional Operational Headquarters reports.