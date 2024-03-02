World Judo Championship medalist dies at 31

2 Mar. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

It became known that the World Judo Championship medalist Kazbek Zankishiev passed away. He was 31 years old. The cause of death was not announced.

“He was a talented athlete and a worthy person. This is a real loss for Russian judo,”

– the press service of the Russian Judo Federation wrote.

Kazbek Zankishiev competed in the heavyweight category, representing Dynamo Tyumen. In 2017 and 2018, he won bronze at the European Championships in Warsaw and Baku.

The news of the death of Kazbek Zankishiev caused a wide resonance: on social networks, people express their condolences, remember meetings and conversations with him, his friendliness and openness. Representatives of the sports community note his professionalism and contribution to the development of judo.