Cultural development fund to be created in Armenia

3 Mar. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia decided to establish a cultural development fund. This issue was discussed at a recent meeting of the republic's government, local media write.

During the meeting, the foundation's charter was also approved.

The purpose of creating the fund is to form a unified administrative and economic management model in the cultural sphere.

During the first stage, the foundation will receive the marketing and administrative functions of museums, as well as accounting. In the future, it is planned to transfer the functions of other organizations that are subordinate to the Ministry of Culture to this fund.