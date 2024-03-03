Two climbers evacuated from Elbrus

3 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kabardino-Balkaria, rescuers evacuated two climbers from Yakutsk from Elbrus.

"As of 00.10 Moscow time on Sunday, rescue work has been completed. Two climbers from Yakutsk were evacuated to an altitude of 3750 meters (the area of the Gara-Bashi station)",

the press service said.

The climbers refused further help.

What happened?

The day before, two climbers were stuck at an altitude of 5.5 thousand meters on the western slope of Elbrus. They registered their route.

During the climb, one of the climbers injured his leg, after which they asked for help. 17 people and 3 pieces of equipment took part in the rescue operation.