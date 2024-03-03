Azerbaijan speaks about level of relations with Türkiye

3 Mar. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have no analogues in the whole world. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said this in his statement to the media at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

"This is evidenced by concrete steps and events both in the past and in recent history. Today, we are witnessing new horizons of cooperation in the wider Turkic geography, between member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, and this cooperation covers all spheres",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He emphasized that currently relations between Baku and Ankara were at a high level in all spheres. The minister added that interaction between the countries continued to grow.

Speaking about the development of interstate relations with other countries, the Foreign Minister noted that the country's priority in this matter was favorable relations, which were based on the principles of mutual respect, friendship and non-interference in each other's affairs.

At the same time, Bayramov drew attention to the fact that each country had partners, relations with which were at a higher level. The cooperation with these partners was carried out on a larger scale.