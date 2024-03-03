Another resident of Aghdam injured in mine explosion

3 Mar. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, March 3, another mine explosion occurred in Karabakh. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) inform about this.

The emergency happened in the village of Akhmedagaly, located in the Aghdam region.

According to the report, a man born in 1995 was injured in a mine explosion. The explosion occurred on the former line of contact while he was grazing animals.

As a result of the incident, a local resident suffered leg injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA once again called on citizens to remain cautious, be attentive to dangerous objects and keep away from unfamiliar territories.