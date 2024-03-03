Number of human remains found in Khojaly increases to 14

3 Mar. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Khojaly, an investigation continues into the discovery of a mass grave containing human remains in the city center.

According to a message published by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, criminologists found the remains of another person.

"It was thus established that the human remains buried in the mass grave belonged to at least 14 individuals (two of them minors) who had been subjected to inhumane treatment and physical violence. It was also established that their hands had been tied",

the press service said.

Experts examined the burial site and removed the found bone fragments. They will be sent for examination later.

The investigation of the scene of the incident continues.