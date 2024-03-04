Four dead, one survivor in drowning incident in Georgia

4 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers of the Georgian Emergency Management found four individuals drowned in the Dzusa River on March 2 in the village of Zeda Sazano in Terjola municipality. They managed to pull out one survivor from the river.

According to the media reports, the tragic incident unfolded when a man fell into the water, and in a bid to assist him, accompanying individuals entered the river and were swept away by its current.

Among the deceased are locals from the village - a father and son - and two visitors, the local media said, noting one survivor’s life is not in danger.