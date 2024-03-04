Fidan reveals details of his talks with Lavrov

4 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reported the details of the talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum on March 1.

According to the diplomat, his talks with Lavrov mostly focused on regional issues.

"We spoke about the peace process in the Caucasus. We discussed security in the Black Sea. Dialogue on these matters continues via various channels and Turkey is taking part in it," Fidan said.

The minister also noted that there were a lot of questions concerning Syria.