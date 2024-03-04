Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia must provide minefield maps

4 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Landmines planted by Armenia remain a major challenge, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, urging Yerevan to provide detailed minefield maps.

The ministry noted that as a result of an explosion a 29 years old civilian was severely injured on March 3.

According to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, since November 2020, 346 Azerbaijanis became victims.

"Armenia, under various pretexts, refuses to provide detailed minefield maps," the statement reads

Earlier, a 29 years old Aghdam resident was injured as a result of a mine explosion in Ahmadaghaly village.